Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Oct. 22

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

6:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: St. Louis Park at Jefferson

8 p.m. Girls Swimming: Tri-City United at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26

10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “No Time to Die”

Saturday, Oct. 23

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26

7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “No Time to Die”

8:30 p.m. Football: Patrick Henry at Kennedy

Sunday, Oct. 24

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Bloomington City Council Candidate Forum

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26

11:30 p.m. Kennedy Homecoming Convocation (Coronation) Pepfest

Monday, Oct. 25

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Kills”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26

Tuesday, Oct. 26

6 p.m. 2021 League of Women Voters Bloomington/PTSA Council: School Board Candidates Forum

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26

8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 19

8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 19

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”

Wednesday, Oct. 27

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25

10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 19

11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 19

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

Thursday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Oct. 28

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

