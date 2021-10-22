Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Oct. 22
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
6:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: St. Louis Park at Jefferson
8 p.m. Girls Swimming: Tri-City United at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26
10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “No Time to Die”
Saturday, Oct. 23
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26
7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: City Council Candidate Videos - Election 2021
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “No Time to Die”
8:30 p.m. Football: Patrick Henry at Kennedy
Sunday, Oct. 24
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Bloomington City Council Candidate Forum
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2021 City Council Candidates Forum
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26
11:30 p.m. Kennedy Homecoming Convocation (Coronation) Pepfest
Monday, Oct. 25
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Halloween Kills”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26
Tuesday, Oct. 26
6 p.m. 2021 League of Women Voters Bloomington/PTSA Council: School Board Candidates Forum
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 20-26
8 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 19
8:30 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 19
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”
Wednesday, Oct. 27
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 25
10:30 p.m. Inside Kennedy Football: Oct. 19
11 p.m. Inside Jefferson Football: Oct. 19
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
Thursday, Oct. 28
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Oct. 28
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flag Day”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: School Board Candidate Videos - Election 2021
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
