Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Oct. 2

6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: Mound Westonka at Kennedy (Hall of Fame)

9:05 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Outdoor Marching Band Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

10:30 p.m. 2019 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

Saturday, Oct. 3

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

Sunday, Oct. 4

6:01 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 30

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Oct. 5

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka

Monday, Oct. 5

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Oct. 5

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 5

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants/The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Tuesday, Oct. 6

6 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Chanhassen at Kennedy

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information

10 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants/The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Wednesday, Oct. 7

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 7-13

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 5

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Antebellum”

Thursday, Oct. 8

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Oct. 8

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Antebellum”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 7-13

9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

