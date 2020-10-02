Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Oct. 2
6:30 p.m. 2019 Football: Mound Westonka at Kennedy (Hall of Fame)
9:05 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Outdoor Marching Band Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
10:30 p.m. 2019 Pavement Management Program Assessment Info Meeting
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
Saturday, Oct. 3
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
Sunday, Oct. 4
6:01 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Sept. 30
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Oct. 5
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka
Monday, Oct. 5
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Oct. 5
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 5
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants/The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Tuesday, Oct. 6
6 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Chanhassen at Kennedy
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
10 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants/The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Wednesday, Oct. 7
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 7-13
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Oct. 5
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Antebellum”
Thursday, Oct. 8
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Oct. 8
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Antebellum”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Oct. 7-13
9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 House Dist. 49B, 50A and 50B Candidate Forum
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2020 Ballot Question Information
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.