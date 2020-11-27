Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Nov. 27
6 p.m. Bloomington: Where the Water Touches the Bluffs - A Sesquicentennial Edition
6:30 p.m. Away Football: Kennedy vs St. Croix Lutheran (TST Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality Update
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King of Staten Island”
Saturday, Nov. 28
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King of Staten Island”
8:30 p.m. Away Football: Jefferson at Waconia (School Space Media Production)
10:45 p.m. Volleyball: Holy Angels at Visitation (TST Production)
Sunday, Nov. 29
6 p.m. Holiday Baking with Marjorie Johnson
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Irresistible”
8:30 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale - Home for the Holidays
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: Nov. 30
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Prior Lake
Monday, Nov. 30
6 p.m. Live City Council Study Meeting: Nov. 30
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
Tuesday, Dec. 1
6 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale - Home for the Holidays
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
10 p.m. Medalist Band – Featured Highlights
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
Wednesday, Dec. 2
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Freaky”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 2-8
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: Nov. 30
Thursday, Dec. 3
6 p.m. Live Planning Commission: Dec 3
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Freaky”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 2-8
9:30 p.m. Medalist Band – Featured Highlights
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
