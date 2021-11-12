Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Nov. 12
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
6:30 p.m. Jefferson Fall Band Concert
8 p.m. Jefferson Indoor Marching Band Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 10-16
10:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Last Night in Soho”
Saturday, Nov. 13
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 10-16
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Last Night in Soho”
8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer Section Championship: Visitation vs. Holy Angels
10:15 p.m. Boys Soccer: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, Nov. 14
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021
8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 10-16
Monday, Nov. 15
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 15
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Wrath of Man”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23
Tuesday, Nov. 16
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23
8 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Nov. 10
8:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Nov. 15
8:45 p.m. Kennedy AP Scholar Video 2021
9 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing
10:05 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place II”
Wednesday, Nov. 17
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 15
10:30 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Nov. 17
11 p.m. Eastside Edition: Nov. 15
11:15 p.m. Kennedy AP Scholar Video 2021
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23
Thursday, Nov. 18
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Nov. 18
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place II”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021
10:55 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
