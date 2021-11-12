Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Nov. 12

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

6:30 p.m. Jefferson Fall Band Concert

8 p.m. Jefferson Indoor Marching Band Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 10-16

10:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Last Night in Soho”

Saturday, Nov. 13

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: October 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 10-16

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Last Night in Soho”

8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer Section Championship: Visitation vs. Holy Angels

10:15 p.m. Boys Soccer: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, Nov. 14

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021

8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 10-16

Monday, Nov. 15

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 15

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Wrath of Man”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23

Tuesday, Nov. 16

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23

8 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Nov. 10

8:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Nov. 15

8:45 p.m. Kennedy AP Scholar Video 2021

9 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing

10:05 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place II”

Wednesday, Nov. 17

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 15

10:30 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Nov. 17

11 p.m. Eastside Edition: Nov. 15

11:15 p.m. Kennedy AP Scholar Video 2021

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23

Thursday, Nov. 18

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Nov. 18

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place II”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 17-23

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021

10:55 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

