Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, May 8

6 p.m. COVID-19 PSA Block

6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

7:47 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12

10:30 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”

Saturday, May 9

6 p.m. COVID-19 PSA Block

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”

8:30 p.m. Olson Elementary Talent Show

10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy

Sunday, May 10

6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”

8:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12

11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: May 11

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka

Monday, May 11

6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: May 11

11 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

Tuesday, May 12

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12

8 p.m. 2020 Bloomington United for Youth Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

9 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!

Wednesday, May 13

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: May 11

11 p.m. Bloomington Orchestra Festival

Thursday, May 14

6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 7

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!

11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

