Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, May 8
6 p.m. COVID-19 PSA Block
6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson
7:47 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12
10:30 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”
Saturday, May 9
6 p.m. COVID-19 PSA Block
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”
8:30 p.m. Olson Elementary Talent Show
10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy
Sunday, May 10
6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”
8:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12
11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: May 11
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka
Monday, May 11
6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: May 11
11 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
Tuesday, May 12
6 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12
8 p.m. 2020 Bloomington United for Youth Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
9 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
Wednesday, May 13
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: May 11
11 p.m. Bloomington Orchestra Festival
Thursday, May 14
6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 7
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
