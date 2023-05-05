7:30 p.m. Valley View Nobel Honors Humanities: Drama Choros
8 p.m. Boys Basketball: Farmington at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 3-9
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Middle School Sports Initiative
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Air”
Saturday, May 6
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 3-9
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Pivot Leadership, Learning New Moves to Thrive in Life
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Air”
8:30 p.m. Olson Honors Music Concert
9:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Waconia at Jefferson (Senior Night)
Sunday, May 7
6 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
8:30 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 3-9
11:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: May 3
11:45 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: May 3
Monday, May 8
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 8
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ghosted”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 3-9
Tuesday, May 9
6 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 3-9
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: May 3
8:15 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: May 3
9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Pivot Leadership, Learning New Moves to Thrive in Life
10 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
Wednesday, May 10
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 8
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: May 3
10:45 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: May 10
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 10-16
Thursday, May 11
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: May 11
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 10-16
9:30 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Pivot Leadership, Learning New Moves to Thrive in Life
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
