Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, May 29

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

6:30 p.m. Girls Swimming: St. Louis Park at Kennedy

8 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

Saturday, May 30

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

7 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

8:30 p.m. Class AAA Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals: Simley vs. Holy Angels (TST Production)

10 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 3AAA Championship: Holy Angels vs Richfield

Sunday, May 31

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: 50th Anniversary Celebration

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 1

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View

Monday, June 1

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 1

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 1

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

Tuesday, June 2

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

8 p.m. Westwood Grade 1: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock

8:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 2: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and So Much More

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River

Wednesday, June 3

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 1

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9

Thursday, June 4

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and So Much More

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

