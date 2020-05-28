Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, May 29
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
6:30 p.m. Girls Swimming: St. Louis Park at Kennedy
8 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
Saturday, May 30
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
7 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
8:30 p.m. Class AAA Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals: Simley vs. Holy Angels (TST Production)
10 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 3AAA Championship: Holy Angels vs Richfield
Sunday, May 31
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: 50th Anniversary Celebration
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 1
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View
Monday, June 1
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 1
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 1
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
Tuesday, June 2
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
8 p.m. Westwood Grade 1: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock
8:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 2: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and So Much More
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
Wednesday, June 3
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 1
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9
Thursday, June 4
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and So Much More
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
