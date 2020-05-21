Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, May 22

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

6:30 p.m. Away Football: Jefferson at St. Louis Park

9 p.m. Section 6AAA Volleyball Semifinals: Hopkins at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

10:30 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”

Saturday, May 23

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”

8:30 p.m. Football: Waconia at Jefferson (Hall of Fame)

Sunday, May 24

6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know

10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Orono

Monday, May 25

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

6:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

7 p.m. Bloomington Chorale Concert: Let Freedom Ring - Songs of Service and Valor

9 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs

11 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

Tuesday, May 26

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

8 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie

8:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

Wednesday, May 27

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

7 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs

10:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

Thursday, May 28

6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 21

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2

9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

