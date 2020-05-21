Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, May 22
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
6:30 p.m. Away Football: Jefferson at St. Louis Park
9 p.m. Section 6AAA Volleyball Semifinals: Hopkins at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
10:30 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”
Saturday, May 23
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”
8:30 p.m. Football: Waconia at Jefferson (Hall of Fame)
Sunday, May 24
6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know
10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Orono
Monday, May 25
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
6:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
7 p.m. Bloomington Chorale Concert: Let Freedom Ring - Songs of Service and Valor
9 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs
11 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
Tuesday, May 26
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
8 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie
8:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek
10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
Wednesday, May 27
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
7 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs
10:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
Thursday, May 28
6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 21
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 27 to June 2
9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.