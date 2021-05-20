Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, May 21

6:30 p.m. Badminton: Eden Prairie at Kennedy

8:30 p.m. Softball: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (Park TV Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25

10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Limbo”

Saturday, May 22

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25

7 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Limbo”

8:30 p.m. Boys Lacrosse: Kennedy at Hastings (HCTV Production)

10:30 p.m. JV Boys Volleyball: Minneapolis Southwest at Jefferson

Sunday, May 23

6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Wrath of Man”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25

11:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): May 17

11:45 p.m. Jaguar Spots: May 21

Monday, May 24

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 24

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: Finding “Finding ‘Ohana”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25

Tuesday, May 25

6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25

8 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): May 24

8:15 p.m. Jaguar Spots: May 21

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

10 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”

Wednesday, May 26

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 24

10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): May 24

10:45 p.m. Jaguar Spots: May 26

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8

Thursday, May 27

6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 27

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8

9:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments