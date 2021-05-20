Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, May 21
6:30 p.m. Badminton: Eden Prairie at Kennedy
8:30 p.m. Softball: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (Park TV Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25
10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Limbo”
Saturday, May 22
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25
7 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Limbo”
8:30 p.m. Boys Lacrosse: Kennedy at Hastings (HCTV Production)
10:30 p.m. JV Boys Volleyball: Minneapolis Southwest at Jefferson
Sunday, May 23
6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Wrath of Man”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25
11:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): May 17
11:45 p.m. Jaguar Spots: May 21
Monday, May 24
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 24
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: Finding “Finding ‘Ohana”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25
Tuesday, May 25
6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 19-25
8 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): May 24
8:15 p.m. Jaguar Spots: May 21
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek
10 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”
Wednesday, May 26
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 24
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): May 24
10:45 p.m. Jaguar Spots: May 26
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8
Thursday, May 27
6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 27
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8
9:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
