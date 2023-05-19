10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mall of America - Past, Present and Future
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Evil Dead Rise”
Saturday, May 20
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 17-23
7 p.m. Capitol Report: MN Safeguards Abortion, Gender-Affirming Care / Supporting Vulnerable People / Free College
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Evil Dead Rise”
8:30 p.m. Softball: Visitation at Kennedy
10:30 p.m. Girls Lacrosse: New Prague at Jefferson
Sunday, May 21
6 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
8:30 p.m. State of the City 2023 - Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 17-23
Monday, May 22
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: April - May 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 22
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Polite Society”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 17-23
Tuesday, May 23
6 p.m. Spiraling Up: U of M Project Presentation May 1
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 17-23
8 p.m. 2023 Senior Achievement Awards
9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Middle School Sports Initiative
10 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
Wednesday, May 24
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 22
10:30 p.m. 2023 Senior Achievement Awards
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 24-30
Thursday, May 25
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: May 25
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 24-30
9:30 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Middle School Sports Initiative
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
