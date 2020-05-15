Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, May 15
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
6:30 p.m. 2019 Battle of the Books
7:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6 & 8 Spring Band Concert
8 p.m. Bloomington Prom 2019 Red Carpet Review
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
10:30 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”
Saturday, May 16
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
7 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”
8:30 p.m. 2019 Girls Lacrosse: Chaska at Jefferson
10 p.m. Softball: Kennedy at Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Sunday, May 17
6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Everett Smithson Band
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”
8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 18
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Mounds View
Monday, May 18
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 18
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 18
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
Tuesday, May 19
6 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19
8 p.m. 2019 Olson Grade 5 Music Program
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more
10 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
Wednesday, May 20
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 18
10:30 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
Thursday, May 21
6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 21
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26
9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.