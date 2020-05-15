Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, May 15

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

6:30 p.m. 2019 Battle of the Books

7:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6 & 8 Spring Band Concert

8 p.m. Bloomington Prom 2019 Red Carpet Review

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

10:30 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”

Saturday, May 16

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

7 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”

8:30 p.m. 2019 Girls Lacrosse: Chaska at Jefferson

10 p.m. Softball: Kennedy at Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Sunday, May 17

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Everett Smithson Band

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”

8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 18

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Mounds View

Monday, May 18

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 18

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 18

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

Tuesday, May 19

6 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 13-19

8 p.m. 2019 Olson Grade 5 Music Program

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more

10 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

Wednesday, May 20

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 18

10:30 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

Thursday, May 21

6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 21

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 20-26

9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

