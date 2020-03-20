Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 20

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Chaska at Kennedy

7:40 p.m. Girls Basketball: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy

9 p.m. Kennedy Orchestra Masterworks Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

Saturday, March 21

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Hearing Loss - The Silent Epidemic

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Chanhassen at Jefferson

10:15 p.m. Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson

Sunday, March 22

6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eagan vs. Blake

Monday, March 23

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Normandale Community College History - President Joyce Ester

Tuesday, March 24

6 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

8 p.m. Bloomington Orchestra Festival

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back

10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

Wednesday, March 25

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31

7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

10:30 p.m. Kennedy Orchestra Masterworks Concert

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31

Thursday, March 26

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 19

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31

9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

