Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 20
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Chaska at Kennedy
7:40 p.m. Girls Basketball: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy
9 p.m. Kennedy Orchestra Masterworks Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”
Saturday, March 21
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Hearing Loss - The Silent Epidemic
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Chanhassen at Jefferson
10:15 p.m. Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson
Sunday, March 22
6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eagan vs. Blake
Monday, March 23
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Normandale Community College History - President Joyce Ester
Tuesday, March 24
6 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
8 p.m. Bloomington Orchestra Festival
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back
10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
Wednesday, March 25
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31
7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
10:30 p.m. Kennedy Orchestra Masterworks Concert
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31
Thursday, March 26
6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 19
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31
9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
