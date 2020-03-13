Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 13
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. 2020 Kennedy’s Got Talent
7:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
9:05 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2019 Legacy Award: Robert “Bob” Erickson
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”
Saturday, March 14
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
7 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy
10:30 p.m. Kennedy Band Masterworks Concert
Sunday, March 15
6 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 16
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen
Monday, March 16
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 16
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 16
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Hearing Loss - The Silent Epidemic
Tuesday, March 17
6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
8 p.m. Husky News: March 10
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 17
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 11
8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 11
9 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology
10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Public Safety, Police Chief Jeff Potts
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
Wednesday, March 18
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 16
10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 18
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 17
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 18
11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 18
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
Thursday, March 19
6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 19
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: Onward
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Public Safety, Police Chief Jeff Potts
11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.