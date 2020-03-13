Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 13

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. 2020 Kennedy’s Got Talent

7:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

9:05 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2019 Legacy Award: Robert “Bob” Erickson

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”

Saturday, March 14

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

7 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy

10:30 p.m. Kennedy Band Masterworks Concert

Sunday, March 15

6 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 16

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen

Monday, March 16

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 16

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 16

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bloodshot”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Hearing Loss - The Silent Epidemic

Tuesday, March 17

6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

8 p.m. Husky News: March 10

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 17

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 11

8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 11

9 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Public Safety, Police Chief Jeff Potts

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

Wednesday, March 18

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 16

10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 18

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 17

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 18

11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 18

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

Thursday, March 19

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 19

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: Onward

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Public Safety, Police Chief Jeff Potts

11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments