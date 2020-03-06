Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 6
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Engine Who Could
7:30 p.m. Olson Elem. Talent Show
9 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”
Saturday, March 7
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Young Life in Bloomington
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”
8:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, March 8
6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”
8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl
Monday, March 9
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
7 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms
9 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”
11 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway
Tuesday, March 10
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
8 p.m. Husky News: March 10
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 10
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 4
8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 4
9 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January - March 2020
Wednesday, March 11
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
7 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
8:30 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms
10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 10
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 10
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 11
11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 11
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
Thursday, March 12
6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 5
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse
11 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
