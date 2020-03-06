Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 6

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Engine Who Could

7:30 p.m. Olson Elem. Talent Show

9 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”

Saturday, March 7

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Young Life in Bloomington

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”

8:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

10 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, March 8

6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”

8:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl

Monday, March 9

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

7 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms

9 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”

11 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

Tuesday, March 10

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

8 p.m. Husky News: March 10

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 10

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 4

8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 4

9 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January - March 2020

Wednesday, March 11

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

7 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

8:30 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms

10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 10

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 10

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 11

11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 11

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

Thursday, March 12

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 5

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Invisible Man”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 4-24

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse

11 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

