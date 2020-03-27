Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 27

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 1: In the Jungle

7 p.m. Westwood Grade 1: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock

7:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 2: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock

8 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 2: Zooming Into Space

8:30 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 4: Together

9 p.m. Bloomington Orchestra Festival

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 18-24

10:30 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”

Saturday, March 28

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 18-24

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Normandale Community College History – Pres. Joyce Ester

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”

8:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

Sunday, March 29

6 p.m. Mrs. Minnesota and Miss Minnesota America Pageant 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 18-24

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl

Monday, March 30

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31

7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

Tuesday, March 31

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - March On

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31

8 p.m. Husky News: March 30

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 31

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 18

8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 18

9 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

Wednesday, April 1

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7

7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners

10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 30

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 31

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 1

11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): April 1

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7

Thursday, April 2

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

