Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 27
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 1: In the Jungle
7 p.m. Westwood Grade 1: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock
7:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 2: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock
8 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 2: Zooming Into Space
8:30 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 4: Together
9 p.m. Bloomington Orchestra Festival
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 18-24
10:30 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”
Saturday, March 28
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 18-24
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Normandale Community College History – Pres. Joyce Ester
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “I Still Believe”
8:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
Sunday, March 29
6 p.m. Mrs. Minnesota and Miss Minnesota America Pageant 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 18-24
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl
Monday, March 30
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31
7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
Tuesday, March 31
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - March On
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 25-31
8 p.m. Husky News: March 30
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 31
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 18
8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 18
9 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
Wednesday, April 1
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7
7 p.m. State of the Community: A COVID-19 Update with Bloomington’s Community Partners
10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 30
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 31
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 1
11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): April 1
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7
Thursday, April 2
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 1-7
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
11 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.