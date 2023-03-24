6 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Pivot Leadership, Learning New Moves to Thrive in Life
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
8:30 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 22-28
Monday, March 27
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 20
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Scream VI”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 22-28
Tuesday, March 28
6 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 22-28
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: March 22
8:30 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: March 22
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more
10 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”
Wednesday, March 29
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 20
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: March 22
11 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: March 22
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 - April 4
Thursday, March 30
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: March 23
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 - April 4
9:30 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen planning and so much more
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
