Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 19

6:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

8 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

Saturday, March 20

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson

10 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson

Sunday, March 21

6 p.m. Concurrent City Council/Port Authority Meeting: March 2

9:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View

Monday, March 22

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 22

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nobody”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23

Tuesday, March 23

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro- Bloomington Delegation Session Preview

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23

9 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)

10 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Wednesday, March 24

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 22

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 24-30

Thursday, March 25

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 25

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Raya and The Last Dragon”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 24-30

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

11 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments