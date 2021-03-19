Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 19
6:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
8 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”
Saturday, March 20
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”
8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson
10 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Hopkins at Jefferson
Sunday, March 21
6 p.m. Concurrent City Council/Port Authority Meeting: March 2
9:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View
Monday, March 22
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 22
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nobody”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23
Tuesday, March 23
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro- Bloomington Delegation Session Preview
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23
9 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)
10 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Wednesday, March 24
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 22
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 24-30
Thursday, March 25
6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 25
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Raya and The Last Dragon”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 24-30
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
11 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.