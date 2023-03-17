Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 17
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. 2023 Bloomington Speech Showcase
8 p.m. Jefferson Band Pops Concert: A Night at the Movies
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21
10:30 p.m. Capitol Report: Renewable Energy Mandate Becomes Law / Paid Family and Medical Leave / Legalizing Sports Betting
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cocaine Bear”
Saturday, March 18
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Friends of the Mississippi River
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cocaine Bear”
8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Jefferson at Kennedy
10:10 p.m. Girls Soccer Section 3AA Quarterfinals: St. Paul Highland Park at Kennedy
Sunday, March 19
6 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
8:30 p.m. March 11 Town Hall Forum - with Councilmembers Jenna Carter and Chao Moua
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21
11:30 p.m. Jefferson 2022-23 Homecoming Coronation
Monday, March 20
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 20
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Creed III”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21
Tuesday, March 21
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Meet Bloomington Police Chief Hodges
7 p.m. Capitol Report: Consumer Protection Priorities / Establishing Carjacking as a Crime
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: March 15
8:30 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: March 1
9 p.m. Capitol Report: State Budget Forecast / Surplus Spending Proposals
10 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Pivot Leadership, Learning New Moves to Thrive in Life
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Operation Fortune”
Wednesday, March 22
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 20
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: March 22
11 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: March 22
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 22-28
Thursday, March 23
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: March 23
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Operation Fortune”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 22-28
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Pivot Leadership, Learning New Moves to Thrive in Life
11 p.m. Capitol Report: State Budget Forecast / Surplus Spending Proposals
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.