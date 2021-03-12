Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 12

6:30 p.m. Jefferson Choir Virtual Cabaret

8 p.m. Varsity Girls Hockey: Hopkins/St. Louis Park at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro- Bloomington Delegation Session Preview

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”

Saturday, March 13

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16

7 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”

8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Jefferson at Kennedy

Sunday, March 14

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flora & Ulysses”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (2)

Monday, March 15

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 15

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16

Tuesday, March 16

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and so much more

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16

9 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)

10 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”

Wednesday, March 17

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 15

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23

Thursday, March 18

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 11

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23

9:30 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

11 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

