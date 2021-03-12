Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 12
6:30 p.m. Jefferson Choir Virtual Cabaret
8 p.m. Varsity Girls Hockey: Hopkins/St. Louis Park at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro- Bloomington Delegation Session Preview
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”
Saturday, March 13
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16
7 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”
8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Jefferson at Kennedy
Sunday, March 14
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flora & Ulysses”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (2)
Monday, March 15
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 15
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16
Tuesday, March 16
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and so much more
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-16
9 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)
10 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”
Wednesday, March 17
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 15
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23
Thursday, March 18
6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 11
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Chaos Walking”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 17-23
9:30 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway
11 p.m. Chamber of Commerce - 2021 Report to the Community: Stronger Together (Formerly TwinWest Annual Meeting)
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
