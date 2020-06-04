Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, June 5
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
6:30 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 3AAA Semifinal: South St. Paul at Holy Angels (TST Production)
8:15 p.m. 2020 Kennedy High School Evening of Excellence
9:15 p.m. 2020 Bloomington United for Youth Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9
10:30 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”
Saturday, June 6
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”
8:30 p.m. Oak Grove Elementary Showcase
9:40 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 6AAA Quarterfinal: St. Croix Lutheran at Kennedy
11:15 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert
Sunday, June 7
6 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - March On
10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9
11 p.m. City Council Study Agenda: June 8
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake
Monday, June 8
6 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: June 8
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles
Tuesday, June 9
6 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 3-9
8 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (2)
8:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Chaska
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Why It Matters What’s on the Outside of Your Home - Amek
Wednesday, June 10
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 10-16
7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: June 8
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 10-16
Thursday, June 11
6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 11
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 10-16
9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: How to Earn Back Your Remodeling Investment When You Sell
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
