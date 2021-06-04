Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, June 4
6:30 p.m. Jefferson High School Awards Nights 2021
7:20 p.m. Kennedy High School Awards Night 2021
8:20 p.m. Boys Lacrosse: Chaska at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8
10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”
Saturday, June 5
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”
8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Chanhassen at Jefferson
10:15 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Litchfield at Kennedy
Sunday, June 6
6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flora & Ulysses”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Burnsville
Monday, June 7
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 7
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8
Tuesday, June 8
6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8
8 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka
9 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cruella”
Wednesday, June 9
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 7
10:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 9-15
Thursday, June 10
6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 3
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cruella”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 9-15
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
11 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.