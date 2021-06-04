Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, June 4

6:30 p.m. Jefferson High School Awards Nights 2021

7:20 p.m. Kennedy High School Awards Night 2021

8:20 p.m. Boys Lacrosse: Chaska at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8

10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”

Saturday, June 5

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Land”

8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Chanhassen at Jefferson

10:15 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Litchfield at Kennedy

Sunday, June 6

6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Flora & Ulysses”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Burnsville

Monday, June 7

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 7

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Quiet Place Part II”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8

Tuesday, June 8

6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 26 to June 8

8 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka

9 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cruella”

Wednesday, June 9

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 7

10:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 9-15

Thursday, June 10

6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 3

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cruella”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 9-15

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

