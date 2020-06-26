Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, June 26

6:30 p.m. Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation Student Production Awards

8 p.m. 2020 Kennedy High School Evening of Excellence

8:20 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 6AAA Quarterfinal: St. Croix Lutheran at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The High Note”

Saturday, June 27

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: June 24

8:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Pops Concert

Sunday, June 28

6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake

Monday, June 29

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30

6:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Fireworks

7 p.m. HRC presents: Bearing Witness and Seeking Justice - The Judy Meisel Story

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River

11 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Teddy Bear Band

Tuesday, June 30

6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30

8 p.m. Celebration of Service to Education 2020

9 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet Company

10 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King of Staten Island”

Wednesday, July 1

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River

8 p.m. HRC presents: Bearing Witness and Seeking Justice - The Judy Meisel Story

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7

Thursday, July 2

6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 25

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7

9:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten

11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet Company

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

