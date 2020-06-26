Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, June 26
6:30 p.m. Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation Student Production Awards
8 p.m. 2020 Kennedy High School Evening of Excellence
8:20 p.m. Boys Basketball Section 6AAA Quarterfinal: St. Croix Lutheran at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The High Note”
Saturday, June 27
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: June 24
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Pops Concert
Sunday, June 28
6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake
Monday, June 29
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30
6:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Fireworks
7 p.m. HRC presents: Bearing Witness and Seeking Justice - The Judy Meisel Story
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
11 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Teddy Bear Band
Tuesday, June 30
6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30
8 p.m. Celebration of Service to Education 2020
9 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet Company
10 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King of Staten Island”
Wednesday, July 1
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
8 p.m. HRC presents: Bearing Witness and Seeking Justice - The Judy Meisel Story
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7
Thursday, July 2
6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 25
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7
9:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten
11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet Company
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
