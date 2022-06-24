8:10 p.m. Celebration of Service to Education 2022
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Saturday, June 25
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Top Gun: Maverick”
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Spring Band Concert
Sunday, June 26
6 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28
11:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Spring Choir Concert
Monday, June 27
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 27
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Jurassic World: Dominion”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28
Tuesday, June 28
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28
8 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Spring Band Concert
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2022
10 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ms. Marvel”
Wednesday, June 29
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 27
10:30 p.m. Oak Grove Middle Spring Orchestra Concert
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 5
Thursday, June 30
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: June 30
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ms. Marvel”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 5
9:30 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2022
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find Bloomington TV on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
