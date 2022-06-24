Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, June 24

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022

6:30 p.m. Baseball: Jefferson at Kennedy

8:10 p.m. Celebration of Service to Education 2022

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Saturday, June 25

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Top Gun: Maverick”

8:30 p.m. Jefferson Spring Band Concert

Sunday, June 26

6 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28

11:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Spring Choir Concert

Monday, June 27

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022

6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 27

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Jurassic World: Dominion”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28

Tuesday, June 28

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 22-28

8 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Spring Band Concert

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2022

10 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ms. Marvel”

Wednesday, June 29

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 27

10:30 p.m. Oak Grove Middle Spring Orchestra Concert

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 5

Thursday, June 30

6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: June 30

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ms. Marvel”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 5

9:30 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2022

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find Bloomington TV on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

