Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, June 19
6 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 22
6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Engine Who Could
7 p.m. Gymnastics: Breck at Jefferson
8:45 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Will Steger - Life as an Explorer
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Scoob!”
Saturday, June 20
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: June 17
8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy
10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
Sunday, June 21
6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 22
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Orono
Monday, June 22
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 22
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 22
11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale
Tuesday, June 23
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23
8 p.m. Jefferson Fall Band Concert
9 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring
10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The High Note”
Wednesday, June 24
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 22
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30
Thursday, June 25
6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 25
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30
9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
