Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, June 19

6 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 22

6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Engine Who Could

7 p.m. Gymnastics: Breck at Jefferson

8:45 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Will Steger - Life as an Explorer

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Scoob!”

Saturday, June 20

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: June 17

8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Kennedy

10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

Sunday, June 21

6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 22

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Orono

Monday, June 22

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: June 22

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 22

11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale

Tuesday, June 23

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Scandi-hoo-via!

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23

8 p.m. Jefferson Fall Band Concert

9 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring

10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The High Note”

Wednesday, June 24

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 22

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30

Thursday, June 25

6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 25

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 24-30

9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change).

