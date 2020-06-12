Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, June 12

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Why It Matters What’s on the Outside of Your Home - Amek

6:30 p.m. Football: Chanhassen at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 10-16

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Trolls World Tour”

Saturday, June 13

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: June 10

8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (ParkTV Production)

Sunday, June 14

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hunt”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Why It Matters What’s on the Outside of Your Home - Amek

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 10-16

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View

Monday, June 15

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 10-16

6:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “SCOOB!”

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: June 8

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

Tuesday, June 16

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 10-16

8 p.m. Celebration of Service to Education 2020

9 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring

Wednesday, June 17

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23

7 p.m. City Council Study Meeting: June 8

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23

Thursday, June 18

6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 11

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 17-23

9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring

11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

