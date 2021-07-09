Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, July 9
6:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Hockey: Hastings at Jefferson
8:15 p.m. Softball: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Painting Tips and Techniques - Home Depot
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”
Saturday, July 10
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”
8:30 p.m. Boys Lacrosse: Kennedy at Jefferson
10:20 p.m. Girls Lacrosse: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
Sunday, July 11
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “F9: The Fast Saga”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake
Monday, July 12
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 12
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Sparks Brothers”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
Tuesday, July 13
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy soils for healthy lawns
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
8:00 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Outdoor Marching Band Concert: Music of the ’80s
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”
Wednesday, July 14
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 12
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 14-20
Thursday, July 15
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 14-20
9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
