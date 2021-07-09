Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, July 9

6:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Hockey: Hastings at Jefferson

8:15 p.m. Softball: Kennedy at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Painting Tips and Techniques - Home Depot

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”

Saturday, July 10

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”

8:30 p.m. Boys Lacrosse: Kennedy at Jefferson

10:20 p.m. Girls Lacrosse: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

Sunday, July 11

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “F9: The Fast Saga”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake

Monday, July 12

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 12

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Sparks Brothers”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

Tuesday, July 13

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy soils for healthy lawns

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

8:00 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Outdoor Marching Band Concert: Music of the ’80s

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”

Wednesday, July 14

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 12

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 14-20

Thursday, July 15

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 14-20

9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Utilizing Smart Home Technology

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

