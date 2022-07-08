6:30 p.m. Away Football: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12
10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Saturday, July 9
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12
7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
8:30 p.m. Football: Kennedy at Park Center (CCX Production)
Sunday, July 10
6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Primary Candidates Forum
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: July 2022
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12
Monday, July 11
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: July 2022
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 11
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Black Phone”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12
Tuesday, July 12
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12
8 p.m. Jefferson Band Drumline Club Final Showdown
9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022
10 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Primary Candidates Forum
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Princess”
Wednesday, July 13
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 11
10:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Drumline Club Final Showdown
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 13-19
Thursday, July 14
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: July 14
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Princess”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 13-19
9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Primary Candidates Forum
11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find Bloomington TV on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
