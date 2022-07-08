Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, July 8

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022

6:30 p.m. Away Football: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12

10:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Saturday, July 9

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: June 2022

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12

7 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

8:30 p.m. Football: Kennedy at Park Center (CCX Production)

Sunday, July 10

6 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Primary Candidates Forum

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: July 2022

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12

Monday, July 11

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: July 2022

6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 11

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Black Phone”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12

Tuesday, July 12

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 29 to July 12

8 p.m. Jefferson Band Drumline Club Final Showdown

9 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022

10 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Primary Candidates Forum

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Princess”

Wednesday, July 13

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 11

10:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Drumline Club Final Showdown

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 13-19

Thursday, July 14

6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: July 14

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Princess”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 13-19

9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington 2022 Primary Candidates Forum

11 p.m. League of Women Voters Bloomington: Primary Candidate Videos - Election 2022

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find Bloomington TV on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

