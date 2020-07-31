Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, July 31
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau
6:30 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 3 & 4: In the Fiddle is a Song
7 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 4: Together
7:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 3: The Nutcracker
8:05 p.m. Westwood Grade 4: The Nutcracker
8:40 p.m. Girls Hockey: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”
Saturday, Aug. 1
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert
9:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, Aug. 2
6 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unhinged”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 3
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Chaska
Monday, Aug. 3
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 3
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 3
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning & so much more
Tuesday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4
8 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 2: The Turkeys Go on Strike
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”
Wednesday, Aug. 5
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 3
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11
Thursday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
