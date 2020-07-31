Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, July 31

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau

6:30 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 3 & 4: In the Fiddle is a Song

7 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 4: Together

7:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 3: The Nutcracker

8:05 p.m. Westwood Grade 4: The Nutcracker

8:40 p.m. Girls Hockey: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”

Saturday, Aug. 1

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Old Guard”

8:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert

9:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, Aug. 2

6 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unhinged”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

10 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 3

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Chaska

Monday, Aug. 3

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 3

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 3

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning & so much more

Tuesday, Aug. 4

6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 22 to Aug. 4

8 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 2: The Turkeys Go on Strike

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

Wednesday, Aug. 5

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 3

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11

Thursday, Aug. 6

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

