Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, July 3

6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Fireworks

6:30 p.m. 2020 Kennedy Senior Celebration Video

8 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Senior Celebration Video

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King of Staten Island”

Saturday, July 4

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: June 24

8:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Pops Concert

Sunday, July 5

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

8:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band

10 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Fireworks

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: July 6

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie

Monday, July 6

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: July 6

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 6

11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet Company

Tuesday, July 7

6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7

8 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 2: Zooming Into Space

8:28 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Burnsville

9 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Teddy Bear Band

10 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Irresistible”

Wednesday, July 8

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Scoob!”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 8-14

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 6

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 8-14

Thursday, July 9

6 p.m. Bloomington: Where the Water Touches the Bluffs - A Sesquicentennial Edition

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Scoob!”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 8-14

9:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band

11 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Teddy Bear Band

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

