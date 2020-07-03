Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, July 3
6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Fireworks
6:30 p.m. 2020 Kennedy Senior Celebration Video
8 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Senior Celebration Video
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Sailing Adventure - The Long Way Back
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King of Staten Island”
Saturday, July 4
6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: June 24
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Band Pops Concert
Sunday, July 5
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
8:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band
10 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Fireworks
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: July 6
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie
Monday, July 6
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: July 6
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 6
11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet Company
Tuesday, July 7
6 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Power of Ten
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 1-7
8 p.m. Valley View Elementary Grade 2: Zooming Into Space
8:28 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Burnsville
9 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Teddy Bear Band
10 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Irresistible”
Wednesday, July 8
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Scoob!”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 8-14
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 6
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 8-14
Thursday, July 9
6 p.m. Bloomington: Where the Water Touches the Bluffs - A Sesquicentennial Edition
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Scoob!”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 8-14
9:30 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Medalist Concert Band
11 p.m. Summer Fete 2003: Teddy Bear Band
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
