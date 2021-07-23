Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, July 23
6:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
8:15 p.m. Boys Soccer: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nobody”
Saturday, July 24
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nobody”
8:30 p.m. Football: Minneapolis Washburn at Kennedy
Sunday, July 25
6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Raya and The Last Dragon”
8:30 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27
Monday, July 26
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 26
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27
Tuesday, July 27
6 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27
8 p.m. 2019 Oak Grove Grade 6 and Show Choir Winter Concert
8:30 p.m. 2019 Oak Grove Grade 7 Choir and O.G. Singers Winter Concert
9 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
10 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Forever Purge”
Wednesday, July 28
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 26
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27
Thursday, July 29
6 p.m. Planning Commission: July 22
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Forever Purge”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27
9:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
11 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
