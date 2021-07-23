Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, July 23

6:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

8:15 p.m. Boys Soccer: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nobody”

Saturday, July 24

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nobody”

8:30 p.m. Football: Minneapolis Washburn at Kennedy

Sunday, July 25

6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Raya and The Last Dragon”

8:30 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27

Monday, July 26

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 26

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27

Tuesday, July 27

6 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27

8 p.m. 2019 Oak Grove Grade 6 and Show Choir Winter Concert

8:30 p.m. 2019 Oak Grove Grade 7 Choir and O.G. Singers Winter Concert

9 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

10 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Forever Purge”

Wednesday, July 28

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 26

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27

Thursday, July 29

6 p.m. Planning Commission: July 22

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Forever Purge”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 21-27

9:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

11 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

