Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, July 2

6:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

8:05 p.m. Girls Soccer: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

10:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spirit Untamed”

Saturday, July 3

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spirit Untamed”

8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Chanhassen at Jefferson

10 p.m. Girls Soccer: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson

Sunday, July 4

6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View

Monday, July 5

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 28

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

Tuesday, July 6

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

8 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Outdoor Marching Band Concert

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

10 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “F9: The Fast Saga”

Wednesday, July 7

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 28

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

Thursday, July 8

6 p.m. Planning Commission: July 1

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “F9: The Fast Saga”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13

9:30 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments