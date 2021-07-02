Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, July 2
6:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
8:05 p.m. Girls Soccer: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
10:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spirit Untamed”
Saturday, July 3
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro: Affordable Housing
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spirit Untamed”
8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer: Chanhassen at Jefferson
10 p.m. Girls Soccer: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson
Sunday, July 4
6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Health Update
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View
Monday, July 5
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 28
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
Tuesday, July 6
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
8 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Outdoor Marching Band Concert
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
10 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “F9: The Fast Saga”
Wednesday, July 7
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: June 28
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
Thursday, July 8
6 p.m. Planning Commission: July 1
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “F9: The Fast Saga”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 30 to July 13
9:30 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Big Tech is Booming in Bloomington
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
