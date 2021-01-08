Friday, Jan. 8
6:30 p.m. Girls Swimming & Diving: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
8:20 p.m. Girls Soccer: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”
Saturday, Jan. 9
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning & so much more
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”
8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer Section 2A Quarterfinal: Mankato Loyola at Kennedy
10:30 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, Jan. 10
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8 p.m. Cinema Judge – “The Croods: A New Age”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Orono
Monday, Jan. 11
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 11
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12
Tuesday, Jan. 12
6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety
10 p.m. NOTE-able Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”
Wednesday, Jan. 13
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 11
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: Project Power
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 13-19
Thursday, Jan. 14
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 14
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 13-19
9:30 p.m. NOTE-able Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.