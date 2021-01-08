Friday, Jan. 8

6:30 p.m. Girls Swimming & Diving: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

8:20 p.m. Girls Soccer: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”

Saturday, Jan. 9

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning & so much more

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”

8:30 p.m. Boys Soccer Section 2A Quarterfinal: Mankato Loyola at Kennedy

10:30 p.m. Girls Swimming and Diving: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, Jan. 10

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Cinema Judge – “The Croods: A New Age”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Orono

Monday, Jan. 11

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 11

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12

Tuesday, Jan. 12

6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety

10 p.m. NOTE-able Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”

Wednesday, Jan. 13

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 11

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: Project Power

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 13-19

Thursday, Jan. 14

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 14

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 13-19

9:30 p.m. NOTE-able Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

