8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
10:30 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Empire of Light”
Saturday, Jan. 7
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Empire of Light”
8:30 p.m. Girls Swimming: Minneapolis South at Kennedy
10 p.m. Boys Soccer: Tartan at Jefferson
Sunday, Jan. 8
6 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022
8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Town Hall Forum - with District 1 Councilmember Dwayne Lowman
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
Monday, Jan. 9
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 9
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
Tuesday, Jan. 10
6 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: Jan. 11
8:30 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Jan. 11
9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation
10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2022 Veterans Day Luncheon
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Babylon”
Wednesday, Jan. 11
6 p.m. Special City Council Candidate Finalist Interviews: Jan. 11
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Jan. 11
11 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Jan. 11
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 11-17
Thursday, Jan. 12
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: Jan. 12
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Babylon”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 11-17
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2022 Veterans Day Luncheon
11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
