7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Plane”
8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Edina at Jefferson
10 p.m. Wrestling: Spectrum at Kennedy
Sunday, Jan. 29
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2022 Veterans Day Luncheon
8 p.m. Best of Discover Bloomington: January 2023
8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
11:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Jan. 25
11:45 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Jan. 25
Monday, Jan. 30
6 p.m. Best of Discover Bloomington: January 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 23
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: On the set of “Plane”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
Tuesday, Jan. 31
6 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: Jan. 25
8:15 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Jan. 25
9 p.m. Oct. 20 Town Hall Forum - with District 3 Councilmember Lona Dallessandro
11 p.m. Best of Discover Bloomington: January 2023
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Empire of Light”
Wednesday, Feb. 1
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 23
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Jan. 25
10:45 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Jan. 25
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
Thursday, Feb. 2
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: Jan. 26
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Empire of Light”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
9:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Town Hall Forum - with District 3 Councilmember Lona Dallessandro
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
