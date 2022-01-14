Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 14

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2021

6:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Waconia at Kennedy

8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: St. Louis Park at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nightmare Alley”

Saturday, Jan. 15

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nightmare Alley”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Jefferson vs Eagan - South St. Paul Premier Tournament (TST Production)

10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)

Sunday, Jan. 16

6 p.m. Bloomington League of Women Voters Earth Day Program: Air Quality - Status, Health, Action

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: January 2022

8:30 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18

Monday, Jan. 17

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 10

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King’s Man”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18

Tuesday, Jan. 18

6 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2021

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast

10 p.m. Medalist Band - A Program of Hope and Healing

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “American Underdog”

Wednesday, Jan. 19

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 10

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 19-25

Thursday, Jan. 20

6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: Jan. 13

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: American “Underdog”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 19-25

9:30 p.m. Medalist Band - A Program of Hope and Healing

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments