8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: St. Louis Park at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nightmare Alley”
Saturday, Jan. 15
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Nightmare Alley”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Jefferson vs Eagan - South St. Paul Premier Tournament (TST Production)
10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at St. Louis Park (ParkTV Production)
Sunday, Jan. 16
6 p.m. Bloomington League of Women Voters Earth Day Program: Air Quality - Status, Health, Action
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: January 2022
8:30 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18
Monday, Jan. 17
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 10
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The King’s Man”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18
Tuesday, Jan. 18
6 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2021
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 12-18
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast
10 p.m. Medalist Band - A Program of Hope and Healing
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “American Underdog”
Wednesday, Jan. 19
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 10
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 19-25
Thursday, Jan. 20
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: Jan. 13
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: American “Underdog”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 19-25
9:30 p.m. Medalist Band - A Program of Hope and Healing
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
