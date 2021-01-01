Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 1

6:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: St. Louis Park at Kennedy

8:05 p.m. Boys Soccer: Kennedy at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

10:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

Saturday, Jan. 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy

10:30 p.m. Section 2A Girls Swimming Meet

Sunday, Jan. 3

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: A Ceremony of Carols

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Freaky”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View

Monday, Jan. 4

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 4

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

Tuesday, Jan. 5

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

10 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”

Wednesday, Jan. 6

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 4

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12

Thursday, Jan. 7

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments