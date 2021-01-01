Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Jan. 1
6:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: St. Louis Park at Kennedy
8:05 p.m. Boys Soccer: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
10:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
Saturday, Jan. 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy
10:30 p.m. Section 2A Girls Swimming Meet
Sunday, Jan. 3
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: A Ceremony of Carols
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Freaky”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Mounds View
Monday, Jan. 4
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 4
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
Tuesday, Jan. 5
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Public Safety
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
10 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”
Wednesday, Jan. 6
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 4
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12
Thursday, Jan. 7
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 6-12
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.