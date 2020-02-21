Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March

6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

8:30 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Band Concert

9 p.m. 2020 Bloomington United for Youth (BUY) Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25

10:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”

Saturday, Feb. 22

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25

7 p.m. Chamber Forum: Regional Cooperation - Why Communities Should Collaborate

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”

8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: St. Louis Park at Kennedy

Sunday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”

8:30 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 24

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Burnsville

Monday, Feb. 24

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 24

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 24

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys For Life”

11 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25

8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 24

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 25

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 19

8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 19

9 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools

10 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March

Wednesday, Feb. 26

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 3

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 24

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 24

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 25

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 26

11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 26

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 3

Thursday, Feb. 27

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 20

8 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 3

9:30 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview

11 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments