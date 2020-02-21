Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 21
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March
6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson
8:30 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Band Concert
9 p.m. 2020 Bloomington United for Youth (BUY) Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25
10:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”
Saturday, Feb. 22
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25
7 p.m. Chamber Forum: Regional Cooperation - Why Communities Should Collaborate
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”
8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: St. Louis Park at Kennedy
Sunday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”
8:30 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 24
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Burnsville
Monday, Feb. 24
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 24
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 24
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys For Life”
11 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25
8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 24
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 25
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 19
8:45 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 19
9 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools
10 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March
Wednesday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 3
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 24
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 24
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 25
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 26
11:15 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 26
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 3
Thursday, Feb. 27
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 20
8 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 3
9:30 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview
11 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
