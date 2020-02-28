Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 28
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Gymnastics: Breck at Jefferson
8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (ParkTV Production)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10
10:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Community Giving in Bloomington
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”
Saturday, Feb. 29
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10
7 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Chaska at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Chaska at Jefferson
Sunday, March 1
6 p.m. Medalist Concert: Band 50th Anniversary Celebration
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
8:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 2
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eastview vs St. Thomas Academy
Monday, March 2
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 2
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 2
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Young Life in Bloomington
Tuesday, March 3
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10
8 p.m. Husky News: March 2
8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 3
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 26
8:40 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 26
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange - Max Tuerpe Year in Review
10 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020
Wednesday, March 4
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 2
10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 2
10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 3
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 4
11:10 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 4
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10
Thursday, March 5
6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 5
8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10
9:30 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange - Max Tuerpe Year in Review
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
