Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 28

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Gymnastics: Breck at Jefferson

8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (ParkTV Production)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10

10:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Community Giving in Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”

Saturday, Feb. 29

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10

7 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Chaska at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Chaska at Jefferson

Sunday, March 1

6 p.m. Medalist Concert: Band 50th Anniversary Celebration

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

8:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 2

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eastview vs St. Thomas Academy

Monday, March 2

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 2

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 2

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Young Life in Bloomington

Tuesday, March 3

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10

8 p.m. Husky News: March 2

8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 3

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 26

8:40 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 26

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange - Max Tuerpe Year in Review

10 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January to March 2020

Wednesday, March 4

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 2

10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 2

10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: March 3

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 4

11:10 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 4

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10

Thursday, March 5

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 5

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 26 to March 10

9:30 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange - Max Tuerpe Year in Review

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

