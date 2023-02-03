7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: On the Set of “Plane”
8:30 p.m. Wrestling: Kennedy vs St. Agnes
9:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Edina at Jefferson
11 p.m. Careers in Tech: Panel Discussion with Twin Cities Tech Professionals
Sunday, Feb. 5
6 p.m. Oct. 6 Town Hall Forum - with District 1 Councilmember Dwayne Lowman
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February-March 2023
8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 Town Hall Forum - with Mayor Tim Busse
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
Monday, Feb. 6
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February-March 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 6
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6 p.m. Sept. 26 Town Hall Forum - with District 4 Councilmember Patrick Martin
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
8 p.m. Careers in Tech: Panel Discussion with Twin Cities Tech Professionals
9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Twin Cities Film Festival
10 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Babylon”
Wednesday, Feb. 8
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 6
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 8
11 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Feb. 8
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14
Thursday, Feb. 9
6 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February-March 2023
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Babylon”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 8-14
9:30 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Twin Cities Film Festival
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
