Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 26
6:30 p.m. 2021 Bloomington United for Youth (BUY) Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
8 p.m. Boys Swimming and Diving: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”
Saturday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2
7 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”
8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
10:40 p.m. Boys Swimming and Diving: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Kennedy
Sunday, Feb. 28
6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “WandaVision”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka
Monday, March 1
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 1
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Finding ‘Ohana”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2
Tuesday, March 2
6 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Kickoff and Identifying and Preventing Abuse in Later Life
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2
8 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 1
8:30 p.m. Jaguar Spots: Feb. 24
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro Bloomington Delegation Session Preview
10 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”
Wednesday, March 3
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 1
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 1
11 p.m. Jaguar Spots: March 3
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-9
Thursday, March 4
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 25
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-9
9:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro Bloomington Delegation Session Preview
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.