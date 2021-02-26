Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 26

6:30 p.m. 2021 Bloomington United for Youth (BUY) Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

8 p.m. Boys Swimming and Diving: Jefferson at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”

Saturday, Feb. 27

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2

7 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”

8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

10:40 p.m. Boys Swimming and Diving: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Kennedy

Sunday, Feb. 28

6 p.m. Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau: 23rd Annual Diamond Service Awards 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “WandaVision”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Mounds Park vs. Minnetonka

Monday, March 1

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 1

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Finding ‘Ohana”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2

Tuesday, March 2

6 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Kickoff and Identifying and Preventing Abuse in Later Life

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2

8 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 1

8:30 p.m. Jaguar Spots: Feb. 24

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro Bloomington Delegation Session Preview

10 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”

Wednesday, March 3

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 1

10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): March 1

11 p.m. Jaguar Spots: March 3

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-9

Thursday, March 4

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 25

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Breaking News in Yuba County”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 3-9

9:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - South Metro Bloomington Delegation Session Preview

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments