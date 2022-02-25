Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February 2022
6:30 p.m. 2022 Kennedy’s Got Talent
8 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert
9 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Orchestra and Band Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Moonfall”
Saturday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February 2022
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Legislative Breakfast Series: 2022 Session Preview
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Moonfall”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Somerset at Kennedy
10:42 p.m. Boys Swimming and Diving: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, Feb. 27
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February 2022
8:30 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22
11:30 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 24
Monday, Feb. 28
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 28
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dog”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22
Tuesday, March 1
6 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 28
8:15 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 24
8:30 p.m. Melbye Monthly - February 2022
8:40 p.m. Reserve Teachers Promo
8:50 p.m. Kinder Promo
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk- Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Expo 2027: Healthy People, Healthy Planet
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Marry Me”
Wednesday, March 2
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 28
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 28
10:45 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: March 2
11 p.m. Melbye Monthly - February 2022
11:10 p.m. Reserve Teachers Promo
11:20 p.m. Kinder Promo
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 2-8
Thursday, March 3
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: March 3
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Marry Me”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 2-8
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Expo 2027: Healthy People, Healthy Planet
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk- Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
