Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February 2022

6:30 p.m. 2022 Kennedy’s Got Talent

8 p.m. Jefferson Winter Orchestra Concert

9 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Orchestra and Band Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Moonfall”

Saturday, Feb. 26

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February 2022

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Legislative Breakfast Series: 2022 Session Preview

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Moonfall”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Somerset at Kennedy

10:42 p.m. Boys Swimming and Diving: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, Feb. 27

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February 2022

8:30 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22

11:30 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 24

Monday, Feb. 28

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 28

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dog”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22

Tuesday, March 1

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks - Eden Prairie Community Band

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 16-22

8 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 28

8:15 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Feb. 24

8:30 p.m. Melbye Monthly - February 2022

8:40 p.m. Reserve Teachers Promo

8:50 p.m. Kinder Promo

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk- Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Expo 2027: Healthy People, Healthy Planet

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Marry Me”

Wednesday, March 2

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 28

10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 28

10:45 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: March 2

11 p.m. Melbye Monthly - February 2022

11:10 p.m. Reserve Teachers Promo

11:20 p.m. Kinder Promo

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 2-8

Thursday, March 3

6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: March 3

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Marry Me”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 2-8

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Expo 2027: Healthy People, Healthy Planet

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk- Hospitality and Travel Trends and Forecast

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

