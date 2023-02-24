6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Park TV Production)
8 p.m. Girls Basketball: Jefferson vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “80 for Brady”
Saturday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Twin Cities Film Festival
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “80 for Brady”
8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: DeLaSalle at Kennedy
10 p.m. Boys Swimming and Diving: Minneapolis Southwest at Kennedy
Sunday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
Monday, Feb. 27
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 27
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
Tuesday, Feb. 28
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
8 p.m. 2022 Bloomington Heritage Days Parade
9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Friends of the Mississippi River
10 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: One the Set of “Plane”
Wednesday, March 1
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 27
10:30 p.m. Careers in Tech: Panel Discussion with Twin Cities Tech Professionals
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7
Thursday, March 2
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: Feb. 23
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: One the Set of “Plane”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7
9:30 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Friends of the Mississippi River
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
