Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 19
6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
8:30 p.m. Boys Swimming: Waconia at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - Bloomington Delegation Session Preview
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
Saturday, Feb. 20
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Simley at Jefferson
Sunday, Feb. 21
6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. St. Thomas (1)
Monday, Feb. 22
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 22
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23
8 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 22
8:30 p.m. Jaguar Spots: Feb. 10
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - Bloomington Delegation Session Preview
10 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “WandaVision”
Wednesday, Feb. 24
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 22
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 22
11 p.m. Jaguar Spots: Feb. 24
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”
Thursday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 25
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “WandaVision”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - Bloomington Delegation Session Preview
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.