Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 19

6:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

8:30 p.m. Boys Swimming: Waconia at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - Bloomington Delegation Session Preview

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

Saturday, Feb. 20

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Simley at Jefferson

Sunday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Bloomington Community Conversation on Race and Equality

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. St. Thomas (1)

Monday, Feb. 22

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 22

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23

8 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 22

8:30 p.m. Jaguar Spots: Feb. 10

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - Bloomington Delegation Session Preview

10 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “WandaVision”

Wednesday, Feb. 24

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 22

10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition (Kennedy H.S. News): Feb. 22

11 p.m. Jaguar Spots: Feb. 24

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Our Friend”

Thursday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 25

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “WandaVision”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 24 to March 2

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Public Policy Series - Bloomington Delegation Session Preview

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments