Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 17
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Band & Orchestra Concert
7:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Hockey: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “80 for Brady”
Saturday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Twin Cities Film Festival
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “80 for Brady”
8:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Boys Basketball: Holy Angels at St. Thomas Academy (Town Square Television Production)
Sunday, Feb. 19
6 p.m. State of the City 2022 - Hope on the Horizon
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Curbside Organics Recycling Workshop
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
11:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 15
11:45 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Feb. 15
Monday, Feb. 20
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: February - March 2023
6:30 p.m. Town Hall Forum from Sept. 26, 2022 with District 4 Councilmember Patrick Martin
8 p.m. Town Hall Forum from Oct. 6, 2022 with District 1 Councilmember Dwayne Lowman
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “80 for Brady”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Twin Cities Film Festival
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 15-21
8 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 15
8:15 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Feb. 15
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans
10 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knock at the Cabin”
Wednesday, Feb. 22
6 p.m. Town Hall Forum from Sept. 26, 2022 with District 4 Councilmember Patrick Martin
8 p.m. Town Hall Forum from Oct. 6, 2022 with District 1 Councilmember Dwayne Lowman
10:30 p.m. Eastside Edition: Feb. 15
10:45 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: Feb. 15
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
Thursday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting: Feb. 23
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knock at the Cabin”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 22-28
9:30 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Bloomington Remembers Veterans
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
