Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 12
6:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Hockey: Simley at Jefferson
8:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”
Saturday, Feb. 13
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16
7 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”
8:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Chanhassen at Jefferson
10 p.m. Gymnastics: Jefferson at Chaska/Chanhassen
Sunday, Feb. 14
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)
Monday, Feb. 15
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 8
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16
Tuesday, Feb. 16
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16
9 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Wednesday, Feb. 17
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 8
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23
Thursday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 11
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On
11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
