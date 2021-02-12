Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 12

6:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Hockey: Simley at Jefferson

8:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”

Saturday, Feb. 13

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16

7 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The One and Only Ivan”

8:30 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Chanhassen at Jefferson

10 p.m. Gymnastics: Jefferson at Chaska/Chanhassen

Sunday, Feb. 14

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Climate Action - Simple Steps to Leave a Better World for Your Children

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Words on Bathroom Walls”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)

Monday, Feb. 15

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 8

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Salute to Veterans

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 10-16

9 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Wednesday, Feb. 17

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 8

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Mulan”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23

Thursday, Feb. 18

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 11

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 17-23

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: March On

11 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Bloomington Chorale

