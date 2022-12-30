9 p.m. Valley View Middle 7th and 8th Grade December Choir Concert
9:32 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 and Valley View Voices Winter Choir Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Saturday, Dec. 31
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27
7 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
8:30 p.m. Varsity Boys Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
10 p.m. Boys Hockey: Albert Lea at Kennedy
Sunday, Jan. 1
6 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - The Lewis Sports Foundation
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022
8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27
Monday, Jan. 2
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2022
6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Town Hall Forum - with District 2 Councilmember Shawn Nelson
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Empire of Light”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27
Tuesday, Jan. 3
6 p.m. BAA Volunteer Awards 2022
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21-27
8 p.m. Valley View Grade 7 and 8 Winter Orchestra Concert
9 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus
10 p.m. Sept. 26 Town Hall Forum - with District 4 Councilmember Patrick Martin
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: On the set of “Women Talking”
Wednesday, Jan. 4
6 p.m. City Council Candidate Interviews: Jan. 4
10:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Choir Concert
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
Thursday, Jan. 5
6 p.m. Oct. 20 Town Hall Forum - with District 3 Councilmember Lona Dallessandro
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: On the set of “Women Talking”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 4-10
9:30 p.m. Sept. 26 Town Hall Forum - with District 4 Councilmember Patrick Martin
11 p.m. Bloomington Noon Rotary - Update on Polio Plus
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
