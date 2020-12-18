Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Dec. 18

6:30 p.m. Kennedy Band, Choir and Orchestra Virtual Holiday Concert

7:30 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Marching Band Awards Ceremony

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

Saturday, Dec. 19

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”

8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Chaska at Jefferson

10:15 p.m. Boys Soccer: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson

Sunday, Dec. 20

6 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale - Home for the Holidays

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Dec. 21

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)

Monday, Dec. 21

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Dec. 21

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Dec. 21

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”

Tuesday, Dec. 22

6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22

9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”

Wednesday, Dec. 23

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Dec. 21

Thursday, Dec. 24

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 17

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season 2019

11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find Bloomington TV on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

