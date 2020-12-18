Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Dec. 18
6:30 p.m. Kennedy Band, Choir and Orchestra Virtual Holiday Concert
7:30 p.m. 2020 Jefferson Marching Band Awards Ceremony
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”
Saturday, Dec. 19
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Project Power”
8:30 p.m. Girls Soccer: Chaska at Jefferson
10:15 p.m. Boys Soccer: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson
Sunday, Dec. 20
6 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale - Home for the Holidays
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Secret Garden”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Dec. 21
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Wayzata vs. Eden Prairie (1)
Monday, Dec. 21
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Dec. 21
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Dec. 21
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”
Tuesday, Dec. 22
6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 16-22
9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All My Life” and “Let Him Go”
Wednesday, Dec. 23
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Dec. 21
Thursday, Dec. 24
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 17
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Croods: A New Age”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 23 to Jan. 5
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season 2019
11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find Bloomington TV on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
