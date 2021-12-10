7:30 p.m. Olson Winter Band Concert: Jazz Band, 6B & 8A
8:30 p.m. Olson Winter Band Concert: 7B & 8B
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Belfast”
Saturday, Dec. 11
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14
7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Belfast”
8:30 p.m. Olson Winter Orchestra Concert
9:30 p.m. Girls Volleyball: Chaska at Jefferson (TSB Production)
Sunday, Dec. 12
6 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2021
8:30 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14
Monday, Dec. 13
6 p.m. City Council/Port Authority Concurrent Meeting – Dec. 9
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Sparks Brothers”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14
Tuesday, Dec. 14
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14
9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast
10 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale – Home for the Holidays
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”
Wednesday, Dec. 15
6 p.m. City Council/Port Authority Concurrent Meeting – Dec. 9
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 15-21
Thursday, Dec. 16
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 16
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 15-21
9:30 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale - Home for the Holidays
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
