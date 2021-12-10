Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Dec. 10

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021

6:30 p.m. Olson Winter Band Concert: 6A & 7A

7:30 p.m. Olson Winter Band Concert: Jazz Band, 6B & 8A

8:30 p.m. Olson Winter Band Concert: 7B & 8B

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Belfast”

Saturday, Dec. 11

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14

7 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Belfast”

8:30 p.m. Olson Winter Orchestra Concert

9:30 p.m. Girls Volleyball: Chaska at Jefferson (TSB Production)

Sunday, Dec. 12

6 p.m. BCA Concert: Fogel, Eckes and Hixson - BingSongs

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: December 2021

8:30 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14

Monday, Dec. 13

6 p.m. City Council/Port Authority Concurrent Meeting – Dec. 9

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Sparks Brothers”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14

Tuesday, Dec. 14

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 8-14

9 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast

10 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale – Home for the Holidays

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”

Wednesday, Dec. 15

6 p.m. City Council/Port Authority Concurrent Meeting – Dec. 9

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 15-21

Thursday, Dec. 16

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 16

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Loki”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 15-21

9:30 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale - Home for the Holidays

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

