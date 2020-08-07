Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Aug. 7

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

6:30 p.m. Section 6AAA Volleyball Semifinals: Hopkins at Jefferson

7:30 p.m. Volleyball Section 6AAA Championship: St. Louis Park at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11

10:30 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

Saturday, Aug. 8

6 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Kitchen Planning and so much more

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

8:30 p.m. Valley View Grade 6-8 Winter Orchestra Concert

9 p.m. Valley View Grade 6 Winter Band Concert

9:30 p.m. Section 3A Girls Soccer Championships: Holy Angels vs. Visitation (TST Production)

Sunday, Aug. 9

6 p.m. Community Budget Advisory Committee Meeting: Aug. 5

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 10

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Prior Lake

Monday, Aug. 10

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Aug. 10

7 p.m. Concurrent Bloomington City Council/HRA Meeting: Aug. 10

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

Tuesday, Aug. 11

6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 5-11

8 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert

9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

10 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”

Wednesday, Aug. 12

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18

7 p.m. Concurrent Bloomington City Council/HRA Meeting: Aug. 10

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18

Thursday, Aug. 13

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Aug. 13

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: The Rhythm Section

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 12-18

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

