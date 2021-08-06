Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Aug. 6

6:30 p.m. Softball: Holy Angels at Visitation (TST Production)

8:30 p.m. Boys Swimming: Waconia at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10

10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spiral”

Saturday, Aug. 7

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spiral”

8:30 p.m. Homecoming Football: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

Sunday, Aug. 8

6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Mounds View

Monday, Aug. 9

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 9

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Tomorrow War”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10

Tuesday, Aug. 10

6 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10

8 p.m. 2021 Bloomington United for Youth (BUY) Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

9 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Old”

Wednesday, Aug. 11

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 9

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 11-17

Thursday, Aug. 12

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Aug. 5

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 11-17

9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great

11 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

