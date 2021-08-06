Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Aug. 6
6:30 p.m. Softball: Holy Angels at Visitation (TST Production)
8:30 p.m. Boys Swimming: Waconia at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10
10:30 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spiral”
Saturday, Aug. 7
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spiral”
8:30 p.m. Homecoming Football: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
Sunday, Aug. 8
6 p.m. Medalist Band: Featured Highlights
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: August 2021
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Mounds View
Monday, Aug. 9
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 9
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Tomorrow War”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10
Tuesday, Aug. 10
6 p.m. NOTEable Singers Hit the Road: A Musical Journey
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 4-10
8 p.m. 2021 Bloomington United for Youth (BUY) Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
9 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
10 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Old”
Wednesday, Aug. 11
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Aug. 9
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 11-17
Thursday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Aug. 5
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Aug. 11-17
9:30 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Keep Your Lawn Looking Great
11 p.m. State of the City 2021 - A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
